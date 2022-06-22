The new type coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is a contagious disease of severe lung inflammation induced by 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV). The World Health Organization (WHO) nomenclature of the newly discovered coronavirus was 2019-nCoV and the disease caused by 2019-nCoV was named COVID-19 on January 12, 2020. After 2019-nCoV invasion into a human body, it can stimulate the human immune system and engender a large number of cytokines, triggering a cytokine storm, resulting in severe infection, acute lung injury, multiple organ dysfunction, etc. Therefore, theoretically, the removal of over-production of cytokines can avoid the occurrence of cytokine storm and reduce the incidence of severe critical COVID-19 and serious poor prognosis. In this review, the authors systematically reviewed the past published reports related to the occurrence of cytokine storm in sepsis resulting in deterioration of disease situation, and recently they analyzed the therapeutic effects of patients with severe critical COVID-19 using endotoxin adsorption membrane for treatment in the disease course, further providing the effective clinical evidence of applying endotoxin adsorption membrane for treatment of COVID-19.