Advanced Care Planning Feasible During Infusion Sessions

An evidence-based online program that includes advanced directives is an effective advanced care planning tool that can be completed during infusion sessions, according to results published in Military Medicine. Rebecca Liddicoat Yamarik, MD, and colleagues examined the feasibility of a licensed vocational nurse (LVN) facilitator to help veterans review the PREPARE for Your Care program and fill out an advance directive in an outpatient hemodialysis unit or a chemotherapy infusion center. The study included 28 patients (mean age, 67.0) who completed the PREPARE program and advanced directive in one session. The mean completion time was 100 minutes, although the researchers reported that most patients “required considerable assistance from the LVN.” Out of 10 possible mean scores were 8.0 for ease of use, 7.7 for comfort, and 8.2 for helpfulness. “Hemodialysis and chemotherapy infusion are opportunities when patients have time and space to consider [advance care planning],” Dr. Liddicoat Yamarik and colleagues wrote.

Author Teresa Sellinger