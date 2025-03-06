Advanced Lithotripter Technology Improves SWL Success

Photo Credit: porpeller

The following is a summary of “Impact of advanced lithotripter technology on SWL success: insights from Modulith SLK ınline outcomes,” published in the February 2025 issue of World Journal of Urology by Erdoğan et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to evaluate shock wave lithotripsy (SWL) success using the Modulith SLK Inline lithotripter, emphasizing device efficacy per EAU guidelines.

They conducted a retrospective single-center study from June 2023 to June 2024. They included adults (>18 years) with renal stones <15 mm and excluded those with solitary kidneys, renal deterioration, skeletal deformities, UTIs, pregnancy, or coagulopathies. They analyzed treatment outcomes, considering age, gender, stone size, location, and hardness (HU). They performed SWL using the Modulith SLK Inline lithotripter and defined success as complete stone clearance or clinically insignificant residual fragments (CIRF)<4 mm.

The results showed that the mean age of 208 patients was 42.2 ± 12.7 years (18–75) with a male-to-female ratio of 1.9:1. The mean stone size was 10.3 mm, and the average HU was 874.0 ± 283.2. Patients who became stone-free had significantly lower HU values (P = 0.049). The overall SWL success rate was 78.8% (164 patients), increasing to 92.3% with CIRF (<4 mm). Successful cases had a mean stone size of 10.3 mm, while failed cases had 12.5 mm (P < 0.001). Stone localization did not significantly impact success (P = 0.377).

Investigators found that SWL achieved a 78.8% stone-free rate with higher success in stones <15 mm and lower HU values. They confirmed the importance of advanced lithotripter technology in making SWL a valuable non-invasive option for stones under 15 mm.

Source: link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00345-025-05517-4