The reviewers examined recent technical advancements in ambulatory urodynamics. The International Continence Society presently recommends ambulatory urodynamics as a second-line diagnostic technique in patients with nondiagnostic conventional urodynamics. Novel telemetric monitoring approaches are being developed, which will use catheter-free wireless devices to overcome various identified drawbacks of in-office urodynamic examinations. Current research on catheter-free bladder pressure measurements takes one of three approaches: intravesical, intradetrusor, or transdetrusor. Ultrasonography, near-infrared spectroscopy, and bladder volume conductance measurements may all be used to estimate bladder volume in real time.

Ambulatory urodynamics can assess bladder function in the “real world,” recording natural bladder filling and emptying and allowing patients to replicate the activities that may be causing their symptoms. Telemetric devices are being developed to improve diagnostic capabilities, evaluate patient response to therapy, and provide closed-loop bladder control with neuroprosthetic integration.

