Advancement of AI During Melanoma Clinical Practice in Recent Scenarios

The following is a summary of “Recent advances of artificial intelligence in melanoma clinical practice,” published in the December 2023 issue of Dermatology by Naya et al.

A lethal malignancy, melanoma of the skin, is a cancer. It is becoming more common for people all around the world to be diagnosed with melanoma, and this pattern is happening in every region. In spite of the fact that there have been significant breakthroughs in the treatment of melanoma throughout the last few years, the precise diagnosis of melanoma remained to be a challenge in many situations.

Even highly skilled professionals may need time and effort to arrive at reasonable conclusions when making judgments. As artificial intelligence (AI) technology continues to improve in medicine, new solutions to this problem may likely be brought about due to its efficiency, accuracy, and speed. It was because AI technology is efficient, accurate, and quick. For a study, researchers sought a concise summary of the most recent developments in artificial intelligence (AI) applications for treating melanoma.

The diagnosis and classification of melanoma, the creation of a new medicine, the direction of therapy, and the assessment of predictive variables are some of the applications that fall under this category. The study also included a comparison of the effectiveness of various algorithms in applying melanoma and suggestions for future research routes for artificial intelligence in the clinical practice of melanoma detection and treatment.

Source: journals.lww.com/melanomaresearch/abstract/2023/12000/recent_advances_of_artificial_intelligence_in.3.aspx