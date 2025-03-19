Advancements and Applications of Bile Duct Organoid Models

Photo Credit: libre

The following is a summary of “Innovative Construction and Application of Bile Duct Organoids: Unraveling the Complexity of Bile Duct Diseases and Potential Therapeutic Strategies,” published in the March 2025 issue of Cancer Letters by Geng et al.

The biliary system plays a vital role in liver function by regulating bile production, secretion, and transport. Dysfunction within this system can result in a range of pathological conditions, including cholangiopathies and biliary fibrosis, which may progress from benign disorders to malignant diseases such as cholangiocarcinoma. While liver organoid research has seen substantial technological advancements, bile duct organoids (BDOs) have emerged as promising tools with significant potential for in-vitro modeling of biliary physiology and pathology. BDOs closely replicate the structural and functional characteristics of bile ducts, making them invaluable for studying disease mechanisms, regenerative medicine, and drug screening.

This review comprehensively examines the development of BDO models, emphasizing both stem cell-derived and tissue-derived organoids. Researchers discuss the impact of cultivation techniques and extracellular scaffolds in maintaining organoid viability and functionality, as well as the role of the microenvironment, including cellular components and physicochemical factors, in influencing BDO growth and differentiation. Moreover, investigators explore the diverse applications of BDOs in understanding biliary development, modeling disease progression, and testing therapeutic interventions. Their utility extends to biobanking initiatives and personalized medicine approaches, which hold promise for tailoring treatments based on patient-specific disease profiles. In addition, the study group highlights the integration of cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, 3D bioprinting, and organoid-on-chip platforms, which are poised to revolutionize both research and clinical applications in biliary disease management.

These innovations have the potential to refine disease modeling, enhance drug discovery pipelines, and improve regenerative therapies. Finally, the study group discusses current challenges and future directions in BDO research, emphasizing the need for standardized protocols, scalable production methods, and improved integration with high-throughput screening technologies. As the field continues to evolve, BDOs are expected to play an increasingly critical role in advancing the understanding of biliary disorders and developing targeted patient-specific therapeutic strategies.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0304383525001831