Advancements in Diagnosis and Management of Nail Psoriasis and Nail Lichen Planus: Recent Insights

The following is a summary of “Nail psoriasis and nail lichen planus: Updates on diagnosis and management,” published in the March 2024 issue of Dermatology by Hwang, et al.

Inflammatory nail diseases such as nail psoriasis and nail lichen planus pose a substantial disease burden and negatively affect quality of life. Timely diagnosis is often hindered, particularly in cases where patients lack cutaneous manifestations. Hence, recognizing these conditions’ clinical signs and symptoms and initiating prompt and appropriate treatment are critical. For a study, researchers sought to summarize recent advancements in diagnostic techniques, severity grading, scoring systems, and consensus treatment recommendations for nail psoriasis and nail lichen planus.

A comprehensive literature review was conducted using the PubMed database to identify recent studies focusing on diagnostic techniques and treatment modalities for nail psoriasis and nail lichen planus.

Recent studies have investigated various diagnostic techniques for inflammatory nail diseases, including dermoscopy, capillaroscopy, and ultrasound modalities. Treatment approaches are typically categorized based on the extent of nail involvement (fewer or more than three nails). Recent research has explored the efficacy of novel psoriatic therapeutics such as brodalumab, tildrakizumab, risankizumab, deucravacitinib, and bimekizumab for improving nail outcomes. Additionally, emerging treatments for nail lichen planus include JAK inhibitors and intralesional platelet-rich plasma injections.

There was a pressing need for heightened awareness and expanded management strategies for inflammatory nail diseases to enhance patient outcomes and quality of life.

Reference: jaad.org/article/S0190-9622(23)03224-3/abstract