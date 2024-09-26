Advances in Glycomimetics for the Prevention and Treatment of Pseudomonas aeruginosa Biofilms in Urinary Catheters

The following is a summary of “Glycomimetics as Candidates for Treatment and Prevention of Catheter-associated Biofilms Formed by Pseudomonas aeruginosa,” published in the September 2024 issue of Urology by Vogel et al.

Biofilm formation by bacteria is a critical factor in their protection and persistent colonization, leading to significant medical challenges, mainly when these biofilms develop on urinary tract disease management catheters. Such biofilms complicate antibiotic treatment, rendering traditional therapies ineffective. Despite various strategies to combat biofilm formation—from conventional antibiotic therapies to innovative approaches such as antimicrobial surfaces, silver ion-releasing surfaces, and anti-adhesive coatings—these methods have largely failed to demonstrate substantial clinical success in preventing or removing biofilms. Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a notorious biofilm-forming uropathogen, is responsible for approximately 10% of urinary tract infections and represents a significant therapeutic challenge. Recent advancements in glycomimetics, compounds designed to mimic carbohydrates and inhibit bacterial lectins, offer a promising alternative.

These glycomimetics have demonstrated potential in preventing the formation of Pseudomonas aeruginosa biofilms and interfering with bacterial virulence mechanisms. This mini-review provides an overview of the current state of glycomimetic development, highlighting their potential applications in clinical settings and the ongoing progress in this field. By focusing on the efficacy of glycomimetics in disrupting biofilm formation and their impact on bacterial pathogenicity, this review aims to offer insights into the future clinical use of these innovative compounds, potentially transforming the management of biofilm-related infections in urinary catheter systems.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2405456924001676