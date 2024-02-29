Advancing Cancer Radiotherapy: The Emergence of FLASH Radiation Therapy

The following is a summary of “FLASH radiotherapy: A new milestone in the field of cancer radiotherapy,” published in the February 2024 issue of Oncology by Tang et al.

Radiation therapy is integral to tumor management, yet its efficacy is often tempered by collateral damage to surrounding healthy tissues. In recent years, a promising advancement known as FLASH-Radiotherapy (FLASH-RT) has emerged, captivating the attention of researchers in the field.

By administering high doses of radiation to the target area within an incredibly brief timeframe, FLASH-RT triggers what is known as the FLASH effect, significantly reducing normal tissue toxicity while maintaining tumor control efficacy comparable to traditional radiotherapy. This review provides an insightful overview of the development trajectory of FLASH-RT and its impact on tumor control.

It delves into the protective mechanisms and molecular underpinnings of this technology on various normal tissues and its potential synergistic effects when combined with other tumor therapies. Additionally, the review addresses the hurdles in translating FLASH-RT into clinical practice and outlines its promising applications in the future.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0304383524000454