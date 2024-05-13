Advancing molecular modeling and reverse vaccinology in broad-spectrum yellow fever virus vaccine development.

Yellow fever outbreaks are prevalent, particularly in endemic regions. Given the lack of an established treatment for this disease, significant attention has been directed toward managing this arbovirus. In response, we developed a multiepitope vaccine designed to elicit an immune response, utilizing advanced immunoinformatic and molecular modeling techniques. To achieve this, we predicted B- and T-cell epitopes using the sequences from all structural (E, prM, and C) and nonstructural proteins of 196 YFV strains. Through comprehensive analysis, we identified 10 cytotoxic T-lymphocyte (CTL) and 5T-helper (Th) epitopes that exhibited overlap with B-lymphocyte epitopes. These epitopes were further evaluated for their affinity to a wide range of human leukocyte antigen system alleles and were rigorously tested for antigenicity, immunogenicity, allergenicity, toxicity, and conservation. These epitopes were linked to an adjuvant ( -defensin) and to each other using ligands, resulting in a vaccine sequence with appropriate physicochemical properties. The 3D structure of this sequence was created, improved, and quality checked; then it was anchored to the Toll-like receptor. Molecular Dynamics and Quantum Mechanics/Molecular Mechanics simulations were employed to enhance the accuracy of docking calculations, with the QM portion of the simulations carried out utilizing the density functional theory formalism. Moreover, the inoculation model was able to provide an optimal codon sequence that was inserted into the pET-28a( +) vector for in silico cloning and could even stimulate highly relevant humoral and cellular immunological responses. Overall, these results suggest that the designed multi-epitope vaccine can serve as prophylaxis against the yellow fever virus.© 2024. The Author(s).

