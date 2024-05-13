SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advancing molecular modeling and reverse vaccinology in broad-spectrum yellow fever virus vaccine development.

May 13, 2024

Contributors: Ohana Leticia Tavares da Silva,Maria Karolaynne da Silva,Joao Firmino Rodrigues-Neto,Joao Paulo Matos Santos Lima,Vinicius Manzoni,Shopnil Akash,Umberto Laino Fulco,Mohammed Bourhia,Turki M Dawoud,Hiba-Allah Nafidi,Baye Sitotaw,Shahina Akter,Jonas Ivan Nobre Oliveira

  • Ohana Leticia Tavares da Silva

    Department of Biophysics and Pharmacology, Bioscience Center, Federal University of Rio Grande Do Norte, Natal, RN, 59064-741, Brazil.

    Maria Karolaynne da Silva

    Department of Biophysics and Pharmacology, Bioscience Center, Federal University of Rio Grande Do Norte, Natal, RN, 59064-741, Brazil.

    Joao Firmino Rodrigues-Neto

    Multicampi School of Medical Sciences, Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte, Caicó, RN, 59300-000, Brazil.

    Joao Paulo Matos Santos Lima

    Department of Biochemistry, Bioscience Center, Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte, Natal, RN, 59064-741, Brazil.

    Vinicius Manzoni

    Physics Institute, Federal University of Alagoas, Maceio, AL, 57072-970, Brazil.

    Shopnil Akash

    Department of Pharmacy, Daffodil International University, Sukrabad, Dhaka, 1207, Bangladesh.

    Umberto Laino Fulco

    Department of Biophysics and Pharmacology, Bioscience Center, Federal University of Rio Grande Do Norte, Natal, RN, 59064-741, Brazil.

    Mohammed Bourhia

    Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, Faculty of Medicine and Pharmacy, Ibn Zohr University, 70000, Laayoune, Morocco.

    Turki M Dawoud

    Department of Botany and Microbiology, College of Science, King Saud University, P.O. Box 2455, 11451, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

    Hiba-Allah Nafidi

    Department of Food Science, Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences, Laval University, 2325, Quebec City, QC, G1V 0A6, Canada.

    Baye Sitotaw

    Department of Biology, Bahir Dar University, P.O. Box 79, Bahir Dar, Ethiopia. mershabaye@gmail.com.

    Shahina Akter

    Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (BCSIR), Dhaka, 1205, Bangladesh.

    Jonas Ivan Nobre Oliveira

    Department of Biophysics and Pharmacology, Bioscience Center, Federal University of Rio Grande Do Norte, Natal, RN, 59064-741, Brazil. jonas.nobre@ufrn.br.

