Advancing Strategies for Type 2 Diabetes Prevention and Treatment

The following is a summary of “Trending Modalities in Type 2 Diabetes Prevention,” published in the February 2025 issue of Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism by Lundgrin & Hatipoglu.

A notable portion of the inhabitants affected by prediabetes created a growing group at heightened risk for developing type 2 diabetes (T2D).

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to investigate the impact of T2D prevention on morbidity and mortality.

They searched PubMed and Ovid MEDLINE databases for recent systematic reviews, meta-analyses, and original research articles related to prediabetes and T2D prevention.

The results showed that T2D prevention strategies primarily emphasized intensive lifestyle modifications and various medications aimed at improving insulin resistance. A deeper knowledge of the gut microbiome’s role in diabetes progression indicated a potential preventive effect of fecal transplant. Additionally, several incretin-based pharmaceutical agents were developed, demonstrating promise in both the prevention and treatment of T2D.

Investigators concluded that the number of novel ways to prevent T2D was rapidly growing, and a complete understanding of the indications, outcomes, and limitations of these new therapies was critical for all who cared for individuals with diabetes.

Source: academic.oup.com/jcem/article/110/Supplement_2/S187/8042162