Adverse Cardiac Outcomes Associated with Prolonged Labor in Pregnant Patients with CHD

The following is a summary of “Prolonged labor and adverse cardiac outcomes in pregnant patients with congenital heart disease,” published in the JUNE 2023 issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology by McCoy, et al.

Congenital heart disease patients have a heightened risk of peripartum cardiac morbidity, but the impact of prolonged labor on cardiac outcomes remains poorly understood. While prolonged labor is a known risk factor for maternal morbidity, its association with adverse cardiac outcomes in congenital heart disease patients has not been thoroughly investigated. For a retrospective cohort study, researchers sought to assess the association between prolonged labor (defined as labor lasting ≥24 hours) and adverse peripartum maternal cardiac outcomes in pregnant patients with congenital heart disease.

The study included pregnant patients aged ≥18 years with congenital heart disease who received prenatal care and delivered at a single academic institution between 1998 and 2020. Singleton gestations were considered, excluding pregnancies ending before 20 weeks gestation or outright cesarean deliveries without labor. The primary outcome was a composite of adverse maternal cardiac events occurring intrapartum or up to 6 weeks postpartum. Events included heart failure, pulmonary edema, treated arrhythmia, thromboembolic complications, transient ischemic attack, stroke, endocarditis, myocardial infarction, aortic dissection, cardiac arrest, or cardiac death. Outcomes were compared between patients with prolonged labor (≥24 hours) and those without prolonged labor (<24 hours). The interaction between prolonged labor and cesarean delivery was assessed.

A total of 229 patients were included in the study. The median duration of labor was 14 hours, and 18% of patients experienced prolonged labor (≥24 hours). The composite cardiac outcome occurred in 11.8% of patients, with a significantly higher rate observed in the prolonged labor group than in the non-prolonged labor group (22% vs. 9.6%; P=0.03). After adjusting for confounding factors such as nulliparity, labor induction, gestational age, and World Health Organization class, patients who experienced prolonged labor had a 2.7-fold increase in the odds of the composite cardiac outcome (adjusted odds ratio, 2.7; 95% CI, 1.1–7.1). There was no significant difference in cardiac outcome between patients who had a vaginal delivery and those who had a cesarean delivery during labor (10.0% vs. 16.1%; P=0.18). However, a significant interaction was observed between prolonged labor and cesarean delivery. After adjusting for confounders, patients who underwent a cesarean delivery after prolonged labor had a 6.8-fold increase in the odds of experiencing the composite cardiac outcome compared to those who had a cesarean delivery without prolonged labor (30.8% vs. 7.1%; adjusted odds ratio, 6.8; 95% CI, 1.4–32.5). The group’s most common adverse cardiac event was heart failure or volume overload requiring diuresis.

In pregnant patients with congenital heart disease, prolonged duration of labor (≥24 hours) is significantly associated with an increased risk of adverse peripartum cardiac outcomes. The risk is particularly pronounced in patients undergoing cesarean delivery after prolonged labor. The findings emphasized the importance of closely monitoring labor duration in the patients and those who require a cesarean delivery after prolonged labor should be carefully monitored for signs of volume overload and other adverse cardiac events.

Source: ajog.org/article/S0002-9378(22)02184-6/fulltext