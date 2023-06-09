The following is a summary of “Cutaneous Adverse Reactions Following Influenza Vaccination in Adults,” published in the June 2023 issue of Critical Care by Mistry, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to systematically review the literature on cutaneous reactions to the influenza vaccine in adults.

They systematically searched three databases: PubMed, MEDLINE, and EMBASE. They included case reports published between January 1, 1995, and December 31, 2020, that described cutaneous reactions to any brand of the influenza vaccine in adults. Exclusion criteria were applied to studies with inappropriate study designs, pediatric cases, publications before 1995, and those lacking cutaneous reactions to the vaccine. A total of 232 articles were identified through the initial search. After removing duplicates, conducting title and abstract screening, and full-text screening, we included 29 studies in the final review. Data extracted from the selected studies included patient sex, age, type of influenza vaccine received, the time interval between vaccine administration and cutaneous reaction, duration of the cutaneous reaction, description of the cutaneous reactions, treatments administered, and outcomes such as resolution, reoccurrence, and complications.

The mean age of the participants was 43.7 years (range: 19-82 years), and 60% were women (n=18). The most frequent cutaneous reaction observed following influenza vaccination was erythematous macules/papules/plaques (n=17 [56.7%]). Vasculitic and purpuric rashes were reported in 16.7% of cases (n=5), and maculopapular (morbilliform) rashes were observed in 10.0% of cases (n=3). All patients received some treatment, and 96.7% of the cutaneous manifestations (n=29) were resolved. Most studies did not report any additional complications during the follow-up period.

A comprehensive understanding and recognition of the relationship between the influenza vaccine and potential cutaneous reactions can assist healthcare providers in predicting and preparing for these adverse effects.

