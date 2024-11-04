Aerobic Activity Reduces Depression in Patients With Cancer

Photo Credit: Wavebreakmedia

Aerobic physical activity (APA) is associated with a small but significant reduction in depression among adults with cancer, according to a review published in JAMA Network Open. Sapna Oberoi, MBBS, MD, DM, and colleagues examined whether APA reduces depression severity in patients with cancer. The meta-analysis included 25 randomized clinical trials with 1,931 adults that compared APA interventions to usual care, wait-list control, attention control, or no intervention. Ten of the trials had a low risk for bias. The researchers found that across the 25 trials, APA was associated with reduced self-reported depression (standardized mean difference, –0.38). This decrease was also significant for long-term depression across three trials with 299 participants (standardized mean difference, –0.32) but not for medium-term depression across two trials with 143 participants. Future studies should “investigate how pre-existing diagnoses of depression and more granular cancer treatment-related factors may modify the effects of APA on depressive symptoms.” Dr. Oberoi and colleagues wrote.