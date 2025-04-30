Aerobic Exercise Most Effective for NAFLD Management

The following is a summary of “Comparative effects of aerobic and resistance exercise on bile acid profiles and liver function in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease,” published in the April 2025 issue of the BMC Gastroenterology by Shi et al.

This study investigates the impact of various exercise modalities on liver function and bile acid metabolism in individuals diagnosed with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). With NAFLD emerging as a major global health concern, non-pharmacological interventions such as physical activity are gaining importance in disease management. The primary objective of this study was to compare the effects of aerobic training, resistance training, and a combination of both on hepatic function and bile acid profiles, in order to determine the most effective exercise approach for improving clinical outcomes in patients with NAFLD.

Participants were randomly assigned to one of four groups: a non-exercising control group, an AT group, an RT group, and a combined aerobic and resistance training (AT+RT) group. Prior to and following the intervention, comprehensive assessments were conducted, including measurements of body composition, blood lipid profiles, fasting glucose levels, and standard liver function markers. In addition, bile acid concentrations were evaluated using a liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) system. Data were analyzed to assess within-group changes and to compare inter-group differences after the intervention period.

Participants in the aerobic training group exhibited the most significant improvements across multiple parameters. Notably, liver function markers demonstrated substantial enhancement following the intervention. Furthermore, there was a marked increase in total bile acids and ursodeoxycholic acid concentrations, suggesting a favorable shift in bile acid metabolism. While participants in both the resistance training and combined training groups also showed improvements in body composition and liver-related biochemical parameters, these effects were less pronounced than those observed in the aerobic training group.

Among the exercise modalities evaluated, aerobic training yielded the most substantial benefits for young individuals with NAFLD. This form of exercise was associated with significant reductions in blood lipid and glucose levels, improvements in liver function, and favorable alterations in bile acid metabolism. Resistance training and combined aerobic-resistance regimens also provided measurable benefits, though to a lesser extent. These findings support the preferential recommendation of aerobic exercise as a primary intervention for improving hepatic health in patients with NAFLD, and they underscore the potential role of structured exercise programs in modulating metabolic and hepatic biomarkers associated with disease progression.

Source: bmcgastroenterol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12876-025-03826-x