There have been many studies that have been conducted so far in order to unravel the aerosol generation with modes of oxygen therapy such as the flow of the nasal cannula and the non-invasive positive pressure ventilation which is a concern for healthcare workers during severe acute respiratory syndrome upheld by the novel coronavirus during the pandemic especially. The amount of aerosol generation plays a vital role in tracking the respiratory canal in the best possible manner. There have been many research programs that have been conducted so far in order to measure the concentration of the droplets which has been generated during the process of respiration. There have been 10 healthy participants who were having no active pulmonary disease which was technically enrolled. In addition, there have been various other parameters studied as well. The results were pretty amazing as they were pointing out the fact that these 10 patients did not have any sort of active pulmonary disease which was enrolled. The oxygen modalities ranged in the range of 0.37 to 20 um when they were measured with the help of an aerodynamic particle spectrometer. The median particle concentration was able to range between 0.041 to 0.187. There was an increased amount of aerosol concentration which was able to enhance the amount of modalities in a highly humidified high-flow nasal control.

