Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier (GSC): Real-World Performance Evaluation

The following is a summary of “Real-World Performance of the Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier (GSC)—A Meta-analysis,” published in the June 2023 issue of Endocrinology & Metabolism by Nasr, et al.

The Afirma® Gene Sequencing Classifier (GSC) is used to risk stratify indeterminate thyroid nodule cytology (ITN). The 2018 GSC validation study (VS) reported certain performance metrics, including sensitivity (SN) of 91%, specificity (SP) of 68%, positive predictive value (PPV) of 47%, and negative predictive value (NPV) of 96%. Subsequently, 13 independent real-world (RW) post-validation studies have been conducted. For a study, researchers sought to compare the real-world performance of the GSC to the metrics reported in the validation study.

Specific rules and assumptions were applied for the analysis: RW studies must have at least one patient with molecular benign results who underwent surgery to be included in the SN, SP, and NPV analyses. Molecular benign results without surgical histology were considered true negatives (TN), as were molecular benign results with benign surgical histology. Unoperated patients with suspicious results were either excluded from analysis (observed PPV [oPPV] and observed SP [oSP]) or assumed to be histology negatives (false positives; conservative PPV [cPPV] and conservative SP [cSP]). Noninvasive follicular thyroid neoplasm with papillary-like nuclear features was considered malignant.

In real-world studies, the GSC demonstrated an SN of 97%, oSP of 88%, oPPV of 65%, and NPV of 99%, all significantly higher than the validation study, except for SN and cPPV. The conservative real-world performance showed a cSP of 80% and cPPV of 49%, significantly better than the validation study. Additionally, there was a higher benign call rate (BCR) of 67% in real-world studies compared to 54% in the validation study (P < 0.05).

The real-world data for the Afirma GSC showed significantly improved oSP and oPPV performance compared to the validation study, suggesting an increased yield of cancers for resected GSC suspicious nodules. The higher BCR may lead to more clinical observation rather than immediate surgery.

