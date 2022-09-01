For a study, researchers sought to find that Endoscopists frequently apply clips to the area after endoscopic surgery to assist minimize delayed adverse outcomes. In order to minimize delayed bleeding and perforation following endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD) and endoscopic mucosal resection (EMR), this meta-analysis evaluated the effectiveness and safety of prophylactic clipping. Multiple databases were examined for the time frame from the inception dates to April 2021. They also took into account all relevant studies. The pooled odds ratio contrasting the prophylactic clipped group with the nonprophylactic clipped group was calculated using the random effects model. The inclusion criteria were satisfied by 27 articles with a total of 8,693 participants. There was a statistically significant difference between prophylactic clipping and no prophylactic clipping for delayed bleeding and perforation (odds ratios: 0.35, 95% CI: 0.25-0.49, P<0.01; odds ratios: 0.42, 95% CI: 0.21-0.83, P<0.05, respectively). Furthermore, a subgroup analysis based on individuals with lesions bigger than 20 mm found statistically significant variations. Cutting as a preventative measure offered greater defense against duodenal delayed negative effects than the colorectum did. Clip closure was more resistant to the delayed negative effects associated with ESD than EMR. After ESD and EMR, prophylactic clipping assisted in halting protracted bleeding and perforation.

Source- journals.lww.com/jcge/Abstract/2022/09000/Prophylactic_Clipping_to_Prevent_Delayed_Bleeding.3.aspx