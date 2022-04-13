The researchers used a retrospective cohort database study to investigate the link between cardiac reinfarction and lumbar spine surgery. For a study, they sought to find a connection between the period between myocardial infarction (MI) and lumbar spine surgery, the type of lumbar surgical operation, and other risk factors for reinfarction. The Humana database was examined from Q1 2007 to Q3 2016, while the Medicare database was examined from Q1 2005 to Q4 2014. The time between the MI and surgery was divided into 5 groups: 0–3, 4–6, 7–12, 13–24, and 25+ months. These groups’ rates of reinfarction were studied. Investigators looked at age, sex, surgery type, and postoperative reinfarction rates to see a link between age, sex, and surgery type. A substantial connection (P<0.01) was seen between postoperative myocardial reinfarction and lumbar spine surgery performed 0–3 months following the patient’s initial MI. Compared to patients with lumbar spine surgery after more than 3 months between their initial MI and lumbar spine surgery, those patients had a risk ratio of more than 3 (P<0.01). Furthermore, spinal fusion procedures were linked to a higher risk of myocardial reinfarction after surgery than nonfusion treatments. Patients who had a myocardial infarction 0–3 months before lumbar spine surgery had a clinically relevant and statistically significant increase in myocardial reinfarction in both databases. The new study, study group, felt, will aid in treatment planning for individuals who have had a MI and were considering spine surgery.

Source:journals.lww.com/jspinaldisorders/Abstract/2022/02000/Postoperative_Myocardial_Reinfarction_Following.28.aspx