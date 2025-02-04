Afzelin Modulates Inflammatory and Lipogenic Pathways in Acne

The following is a summary of “Effect of afzelin on inflammation and lipogenesis in particulate matter-stimulated C. acnes-treated SZ95 sebocytes,” published in the January 2025 issue of Dermatology by Hong et al.

While afzelin, a flavonoid with known anti-inflammatory properties, has been isolated from Thesium chinense, its specific effects on inflammation and lipogenesis at the molecular level within SZ95 sebocytes remain unexplored.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to investigate inflammatory and sebum secretion changes in SZ95 sebocytes exposed to particulate matter (PM) and the effects of afzelin on these changes.

They induced an acne-like status in SZ95 sebocytes by injecting heat-killed Cutibacterium acnes (C. acnes) and exposing the cells to PM. Afzelin treatment was applied thereafter. Gene expression was analyzed using real-time polymerase chain reaction, while protein expression was assessed by western blotting and immunofluorescence. Intracellular lipid droplets were evaluated through Nile Red O staining.

The results showed that PM treatment increased inflammatory cytokine and lipogenic gene expression in C. acnes-treated SZ95 sebocytes. Intracellular lipid droplet accumulation also rose in C. acnes-stimulated SZ95 cells exposed to PM. Afzelin treatment reduced the upregulation of inflammatory and lipogenic gene expression caused by C. acnes and PM exposure.

Investigators concluded that PM could worsen acne by increasing both inflammation and sebum production, while afzelin demonstrated potential as a therapeutic agent by suppressing these effects through the inhibition of inflammatory cytokine expression and sebogenesis.

Source: frontiersin.org/journals/medicine/articles/10.3389/fmed.2025.1518382/full