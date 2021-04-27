TUESDAY, April 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) — In a clinical practice guideline issued by the American Gastroenterological Association and published in the April 1 issue of Gastroenterology, recommendations are presented relating to use of intragastric balloons (IGBs) for patients with obesity who have failed a trial of conventional weight-loss strategies.

Thiruvengadam Muniraj, M.D., from the Yale University School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut, and colleagues developed guidelines on IGBs, which were launched nearly four decades ago and have recently gained more popularity with the introduction of multiple new devices.

According to the guidelines, the AGA suggests use of IGB therapy with lifestyle modification over lifestyle modification alone in individuals with obesity seeking a weight-loss intervention who have failed a trial of conventional weight-loss strategies. For individuals with obesity undergoing IGB therapy, moderate- to high-intensity lifestyle modification interventions are recommended to maintain and augment weight loss. Prophylaxis with proton pump inhibitors is recommended for individuals undergoing IGB therapy. Use of intraoperative anesthetic regimens associated with the lowest incidence of nausea are suggested along with perioperative antiemetics for individuals undergoing IGB therapy. Daily supplementation with one to two adult dose multivitamins are suggested after IGB placement.

“Our hope is that this new guideline can lead to shared decision making between patients and providers to determine if intragastric balloons are the best weight-loss option for that individual patient,” Muniraj said in a statement.

One author disclosed financial ties to Nestle Health Sciences.

AGA Clinical Practice Guideline

Technical Review

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

