Age & Genetics Highly Associated With AML Outcomes

Researchers have identified factors associated with favorable outcomes in acute myeloid leukemia. They published their findings in Blood Cancer Journal. In an analysis of 1,034 fit adults aged 70 years and younger, age and genetic features emerged as the factors most associated with outcomes. Younger patients (aged ≤60 years) experienced higher remission rates and better survival than adults older than that (complete remission, 79% vs 73% [P=0.03]; 4-year overall survival [OS], 53% vs 33% [P<0.001). Remission and survival outcomes varied across genetic subsets. An especially adverse genetic group included complex, monosomal karyotype, TP53 alterations, and MECOMr rearrangements. Transplant feasibility in this risk group was low, and OS and event-free survival at 4 years were 14% and 12%, respectively, in contrast to 70% and 57% in the favorable group and 38% and 32% in all other patients. Investigators noted that in-depth discussions with “very adverse” patients are necessary to outline the risks and benefits of allogeneic stem cell transplant.