Age-Related Decline in Renal Function and Osteoporosis: TBS Analysis in BEH Program

The following is a summary of “Association of age-related declined renal function and osteoporosis based on trabecular bone score in Bushehr Elderly Health (BEH) program,” published in the July 2023 issue of Nephrology by Mahmudpour et al.

Osteoporosis is an independent renal disease with decreased bone strength and increased fracture risk in old age, with age-related decreased function not yet considered.

Researchers performed a cohort study assessing renal failure’s impact on bone quality and trabecular bone score. A cross-sectional design was based on data collected during the Bushehr Elderly Health (BEH) program. Over 2,125 elderly participants aged over 60 joined the study. Weight, height, abdominal, and hip circumference examinations, and blood pressure measurements were conducted. DXA was utilized to assess bone mass density (BMD), and the DXA apparatus software output calculated the Trabecular bone score (TBS). Univariate and regression analyses assessed associations.

The results showed univariate linear regression analysis showed a direct correlation between age-related renal failure and TBS (β = 0.038, P< 0.0001), neck of femur BMD (β = 0.047, P< 0.0001), and lumbar BMD (β = 0.055, P< 0.0001). After adjusting for BMI, age, sex, smoking, and physical activity, no notable association was found for these variables.

Investigators concluded that age-related renal failure is not an independent risk factor for osteoporosis in elderly individuals aged over 60 years old.

Source: bmcnephrol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12882-023-03280-5