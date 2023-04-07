The following is a summary of the “Do age-related differences in aperiodic neural activity explain differences in resting EEG alpha?,” published in the January 2023 issue of Neurobiology of Aging by Merkin, et al.

When measuring human brain activity with electroencephalography (EEG), alpha-band oscillatory activity slows down and loses amplitude as people age. However, aperiodic activity’s impact on these indicators has yet to be largely ignored. Therefore, they examined whether differences in aperiodic activity can explain differences in resting EEG peak alpha frequency and power as a function of age.

By employing the spectral parameterization (“specparam”) algorithm to fit the 1/f-like background activity visible in EEG power spectra, we could evaluate aperiodic activity in 85 younger and 92 older adults. The aperiodic exponent and offset were smaller in older adults than younger people, reflecting a flatter 1/f-like slope and a downward broad-band shift in power spectra with age. Even after accounting for aperiodic activity, older adults continued to have a lower peak alpha frequency, but there was no longer a statistical difference in peak alpha power between age groups.

This study’s extensive analysis and sizable sample size add to the growing body of research, suggesting that the aperiodic component of the resting EEG signal is modified with aging and should be considered when studying oscillatory neural activity.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0197458022002019