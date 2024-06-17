Agreement of tonometer for measuring intraocular pressure in Wistar rats: a systematic review.

Glaucoma is the most common cause of irreversible blindness in the world. It is associated with elevated intraocular pressure (IOP). Fluctuations in tonometer readings have implications for glaucoma research, where accurate IOP measurements are vital for evaluating disease progression and treatment efficacy. Researchers should carefully select the appropriate tonometer and consider biases associated with different tonometers. Validation against standard measurements can improve IOP measurement accuracy in rat models. In conclusion, this systematic review will emphasize on the importance of selecting the appropriate tonometer for IOP measurement in rat models, considering potential biases and their implications for glaucoma research. Accurate and consistent IOP measurement in rat models is crucial for understanding glaucoma pathophysiology and developing effective treatments. This systematic review aims to assess agreement among tonometers used for measuring IOP in Wistar rat models primarily focusing on TonoLab, TonoVet, and Tono-pen. The review was conducted using PRISMA guidelines. Two articles were included for qualitative synthesis. The studies compared manometric IOP with TonoLab, rebound tonometer, and Tono-pen XL readings. It was observed that TonoLab consistently underestimated IOP, while Tono-pen XL tended to overestimate IOP compared to manometric measurements. The study’s findings will help researchers in making decisions about tonometer selection, leading to more reliable outcomes in glaucoma research using rat models. Further research, specifically RCT’s (randomized controlled trial) is needed to confirm the results and enhance IOP measurement precision in rat models.© 2024. The Author(s).

