This year’s American Heart Association (AHA) conference will be held virtually from November 13-17. Keynote speakers include Anthony S. Fauci, MD, on Covid-19: Public Health and Scientific Challenges, David R. Williams, MD, PhD, MPH, on Understanding the Science of Racism and Cardiovascular Health, and Harlan M. Krumholz, MD, SM, FAHA, with a distinguished scientist lecture on The Inflection Point: Ideas for Accelerating Breakthroughs and Improving Cardiovascular Health. While the opening session with be shared by Eugene Braunwald, MD, FAHA, and Nanette K. Wenger, MD, FAHA.

Scientific Sessions will continue to serve the latest cutting-edge science and education for those in the fields of cardiovascular clinical, population, or basic science. Programming will have a clinical focus on Saturday and Sunday and basic science focus on Sunday and Monday. The scope and quality of the scientific programming make Scientific Sessions the premier cardiovascular research and instructional meeting in the world with over 1,000 invited speakers of the world’s top leaders in the areas of cardiovascular disease. Exhibitors will benefit from expanded audience engagement throughout the conference. Plus, the Science & Technology Hall programming and exhibits will still have the same number of hours!

Though a virtual event, the same amount of networking opportunities and interaction as their previous in-person gatherings will be available. The conference will include a live chat, breakout sessions, and AI mentoring to expand your professional network. There is even an app, AHA Conferences, available for iPhone, iPad, and Android devices, as well as a mobile web version. The app allows users to explore the Exhibit Hall, provides up-to-the-minute information about educational sessions, faculty, abstracts, schedule, event information, and schedule planning. And for a little fun, the app includes a conference scavenger hunt.

There will be daily networking events from 5:00-7:00 pm CT. There will be more opportunities to network and learn through the Meet the Trialist and Fireside Chats, which will allow you to continue the conversation surrounding Late-Breaking Science trials with thought leaders in engaging, informal sessions.

Highlights include:

GALACTIC-HF Primary Results

Omecamtiv Mecarbil in Chronic Heart Failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction: the Global Approach to Lowering Adverse Cardiac Outcomes through Improving Contractility in Heart Failure (GALACTIC-HF) Trial

Late Breaking Oral Presentation, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 10:35-10:45 a.m. CT

HELP Study

Title: 24-hour Levosimendan Infusion Decreases Biventricular Filling Pressures at Rest and Exercise in PH-HFpEF

Author: Daniel Burkhoff, MD PhD, Director Heart Failure, Hemodynamics and MCS Research at the Cardiovascular Research Foundation., et al

Session: Novel Translational Insights for Pulmonary Vascular and RV Remodeling

Date/Time: Available OnDemand beginning Friday, November 13, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. CST

Preclinical Presentation:

Title: Sotatercept Analog RAP-011 Inhibits Right Ventricular Remodeling and Restores Function in a Mouse Model of Pressure Overload

Session: Targeting Right Ventricular Dysfunction in PAH

November 13, 2020 at 10:00am EST and will available on the Virtual Platform through November 17, 2020 at 9:30pm EST.

COVID-19: Mechanism and Observations

Abstract Title: Autologous CD34+ Cells (CLBS119) for Repair of Covid-19 Induced Microvascular Lung Damage: Rationale and Study Design

Presenter: Douglas W. Losordo, M.D., FACC, FAHA, Chief Medical Officer of Caladrius Biosciences

Note: This session is OnDemand and will be available via AHA Scientific Session’s virtual platform on November 13, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (CST) until November 17, 2020 at 8:30 p.m. (CST).