Updates from the ongoing PULSAR and SPECTRA Phase 2 clinical trials of sotatercept in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) will be presented at the American Heart Association (AHA) 2020 Scientific Sessions, held virtually November 13-17. The Company will also present preclinical research on the effects of a murine version of sotatercept in an animal model of PAH.

“The findings to be presented further solidify our belief that sotatercept acts via a unique mechanism to reverse pulmonary vascular remodeling, lending it the potential to become a backbone therapy for patients with PAH.”

The AHA Scientific Sessions will also include data from the SPECTRA Phase 2 trial as part of an invited talk by Principal Investigator Aaron Waxman, M.D., Ph.D., Director, Pulmonary Vascular Disease Program at Boston’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Dr. Waxman will discuss characteristics and selected outcomes from the first 10 patients with PAH participating in this ongoing trial assessing the effect of sotatercept on peak oxygen uptake, as measured by invasive cardiopulmonary exercise testing.

“We’re thrilled to be able to showcase more clinical and preclinical research on sotatercept during the AHA Scientific Sessions,” said Habib Dable, President and Chief Executive Officer of Acceleron. “The findings to be presented further solidify our belief that sotatercept acts via a unique mechanism to reverse pulmonary vascular remodeling, lending it the potential to become a backbone therapy for patients with PAH.”

Clinical Presentations

Cardiopulmonary Best Abstract Award:

Title: Sotatercept Improves Right Ventricular – Pulmonary Arterial Coupling and Right Ventricular Function in the PULSAR Study: A Phase 2, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled, Randomized Study to Compare the Efficacy and Safety of Sotatercept versus Placebo When Added to Standard of Care for the Treatment of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

Session: Dickinson W. Richards Memorial Lecture

Abstract: 287

Invited Talk:

Title: SPECTRA and Beyond: Signs of Disease Modification?

Session: Pulmonary Hypertension Clinical Trials with Novel Approaches

Preclinical Presentation

Title: Sotatercept Analog RAP-011 Inhibits Right Ventricular Remodeling and Restores Function in a Mouse Model of Pressure Overload

Session: Targeting Right Ventricular Dysfunction in PAH

Abstract:MP282

All of the above presentations will be available to conference registrants for viewing on the AHA Scientific Session’s Virtual Platform beginning November 13, 2020 at 10:00am EST and will available on the Virtual Platform through November 17, 2020 at 9:30pm EST.