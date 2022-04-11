MONDAY, April 11, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Clinical presentation, treatment, and outcomes of cardiovascular manifestations of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection in children are detailed in a scientific statement from the American Heart Association published online April 11 in Circulation.

Pei-Ni Jone, M.D., from the University of Colorado in Denver, and colleagues describe clinical presentations, treatments, and outcomes for SARS-CoV-2 infection and multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) and young adults, focusing on cardiovascular manifestations and complications.

The authors note that cardiovascular manifestations of acute COVID-19 infection are uncommon in children. Treatment of primary SARS-CoV-2 infection in children is mostly supportive. Management of MIS-C is focused on modulation of the postinfectious inflammatory state and supportive care. Based on available data, it seems safe to allow youth with asymptomatic or mild SARS-CoV-2 infection to return to sports following recovery. Evidence is insufficient regarding cardiovascular sequelae in youth following moderate or severe SARS-CoV-2 infection. The benefit of vaccination is believed to outweigh the risks of rare myocarditis/pericarditis associated with COVID-19 vaccine.

“Although much has been learned about how the virus impacts children’s and young adults’ hearts, how to best treat cardiovascular complications and prevent severe illness and continued clinical research trials are needed to better understand the long-term cardiovascular impacts,” Jone said in a statement.

