WEDNSDAY, May 15, 2024 (HealthDay News) — Use of an artificial intelligence (AI)-informed health app aids diabetes outcomes and cuts atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) risk, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Association of Clinical Endocrinology, held from May 9 to 11 in New Orleans.

Paramesh Shamanna, M.D., from the Bangalore Diabetes Centre in India, and colleagues evaluated the effectiveness of the digital twin (DT) technology to improve hemoglobin A1C (HbA1c) and 10-year ASCVD risk. The analysis included 208 individuals assigned to the DT intervention (a mobile app that uses AI and Internet of Things to integrate multidimensional data to give precision nutrition and health recommendations) and 81 assigned to standard of care.

The researchers found that overall, 72.5 percent sustained diabetes remission in one year. There was a significantly larger difference in the change in HbA1c in the DT group versus standard of care (−3 versus −0.2). Further, the DT group had a marked decrease in the ASCVD risk profile at 360 days, with 76.6 percent of participants categorized as low-risk versus 49.1 percent at baseline. By comparison, the standard-care group showed a marginal increase in the low-risk category from 43.2 to 45.7 percent. In the DT group, reductions in the high-risk category were more pronounced, while the standard-care group remained unchanged. There was a significant positive correlation between the change in ASCVD risk in the DT group versus the standard-care group (−4.3 versus −0.97).

“Digital twin technology significantly enhanced HbA1c reduction and reduced 10-year ASCVD risk in type 2 diabetes mellitus patients, outperforming standard care and demonstrating its potential in precision diabetes management,” the authors write.

