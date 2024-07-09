SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

AI Provides Mostly Accurate Answers to Primary Care Questions

Jul 09, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Kassab J, et al. Accuracy of online artificial intelligence models in primary care settings. Am J Prev Med. 2024;66(6):1054-1059. doi:10.1016/j.amepre.2024.02.006

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement