AI Tool OpenEvidence Supports Clinical Decisions in Primary Care

Photo Credit: Freepik

The following is a summary of “Use of an Artificial Intelligence Platform OpenEvidence to Augment Clinical Decision-Making for Primary Care Physicians,” published in the April 2025 issue of Journal of Primary Care & Community Health by Hurt et al.

Artificial intelligence (AI) platforms may improve decision-making in primary care. OpenEvidence (OE) offers evidence-based medicine (EBM) -based answers, but its real-world impact is unclear.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess OE’s performance in delivering EBM recommendations for 5 chronic conditions in primary care. The evaluation focused on hypertension, hyperlipidemia, type 2 diabetes, depression, and obesity.

They retrospectively analyzed 5 patient cases. Physicians posed specific clinical questions, and OE responses were evaluated on clarity, relevance, evidence support, impact on clinical decision-making (CDM), and overall satisfaction. Of these 4 independent physicians provided ratings using a 0 to 4 scale.

The results showed OE provided accurate, evidence-based recommendations in all cases, aligning with physician plans. OE scores were clarity (3.55 ± 0.60), relevance (3.75 ± 0.44), support (3.35 ± 0.49), and satisfaction (3.60 ± 0.60). The impact on CDM was limited (1.95 ± 1.05), as OE reinforced rather than modified plans.

Investigators rated OE high in clarity, relevance, and evidence-based support, reinforcing physician decisions in chronic conditions. The impact on CDM was minimal, and prospective trials were needed to evaluate its utility in complex cases.

Source: journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/21501319251332215