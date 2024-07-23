Air Pollution Exposure Tied to New Psoriasis

Photo Credit: Make Video Company

Long-term exposure to air pollution is associated with the development of new psoriasis, according to a study published in JAMA Network Open. Researchers examined the association between long-term exposure to air pollution and psoriasis and the interaction between air pollution and genetic susceptibility for incident psoriasis. The analysis included 474,055 people with a median follow-up of 11.91 years. Researchers observed a positive association between the risk for psoriasis and air pollutant exposure. For fine particulate matter with a diameter <2.5 μm, fine particulate matter with a diameter <10 μm, nitrogen dioxide, and nitrogen oxides, every interquartile range increase yielded higher risk. Multivariate-adjusted risks were also higher when comparing people in the highest exposure quartile with those in the lowest exposure quartile. There were significant interactions between air pollution and genetic predisposition for incident psoriasis, with a substantial risk for psoriasis development in individuals exposed to the highest quartile of air pollution levels concomitant with high genetic risk versus those in the lowest quartile of air pollution levels with low genetic risk.