Air Pollution May Contribute to Skin Health Issues

WEDNESDAY, March 26, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Fine particulate matter (PM 2.5 ) appears to be associated with skin redness across age groups, according to a study published online March 12 in PLOS Global Public Health.

Fu-Yu Chan, Ph.D., from National Taiwan Normal University in Taipei, and colleagues examined the relationship between PM 2.5 exposure and skin redness, with a focus on the role of sebum production in different age groups. The analysis included 472 participants (240 individuals aged 20 to 59 years; 232 individuals older than 60 years).

The researchers observed a significant positive association between PM 2.5 levels and redness area in both age groups. Each unit increase in PM 2.5 for the 20- to 59-year-old age group corresponded to a 1.70-unit increase in redness area. For those older than 60 years, the increase was 2.63 units. There was a positive association between porphyrins and redness area among the 20- to 59-year-old age group but no significant association in the group older than 60 years.

“The findings suggest that the interaction between lipophilic and carcinogenic substances in PM 2.5 and porphyrins could elevate redness area levels and potentially increase the risk of chronic skin conditions and skin cancer,” the authors write. “It is recommended that public health authorities implement annual skin health screenings, using skin redness as a potential indicator of PM 2.5 exposure to prompt further evaluation of the broader health impacts of air pollution.”

Abstract/Full Text

