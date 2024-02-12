Air Pollution Tied to Cardiovascular Disease Deaths Globally

FRIDAY, Feb. 9, 2024 (HealthDay News) — Air pollution is associated with higher cardiovascular disease mortality, particularly in low-income countries, according to a study published online Feb. 7 in Chronic Diseases and Translational Medicine.

Nikolai Khaltaev, M.D., from the Global Alliance against Chronic Respiratory Diseases in Geneva, and Svetlana Axelrod, M.D., Ph.D., from First Moscow State University, analyzed cardiovascular disease mortality attributed to air pollution in 183 World Health Organization member states in 2019.

The researchers found a gradual increase in cardiovascular disease mortality attributed to air pollution from high-income countries to low-income countries. In low-income countries, household air pollution is the major cause of cardiovascular disease mortality. In all countries, ischemic heart disease mortality attributed to ambient air pollution is higher than stroke mortality attributed to ambient air pollution. Mortality from stroke in low-income countries is attributed to household air pollution of 39.27, which is more than twice the stroke mortality attributed to ambient air pollution at 18.60.

“Effective air pollution control along with the lifestyle modifications and disease management should be essential components of cardiovascular disease preventive strategies,” Khaltaev said in a statement.

