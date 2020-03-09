By Benet Koleka

TIRANA (Reuters) – Albania reported its first coronavirus infections on Monday, in a father and son who had returned from Italy.

The two were in stable condition and they did not have complications, the health ministry said just after midnight on

Before the confirmation of the first two cases, health officials had tested some 60 cases with no sign of the virus. More than 400,000 Albanians live in neighboring Italy across the Adriatic Sea.

(Reporting by Benet Koleka; Editing by Kim Coghill)