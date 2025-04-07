Alcohol Use and Glycemic Control in Type 2 Diabetes

Photo Credit: lushdesigns

The following is a summary of “Low-moderate alcohol use effects on glycemic control of patients presenting in the ED,” published in the April 2025 issue of International Journal of Emergency Medicine by DeMasi et al.

The global rise in type 2 Diabetes Mellitus (DM2), affecting 462 million individuals, alongside increased emergency visits and prevalent alcohol use, highlights significant health concerns.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to analyze the correlation between AUDIT-C scores and changes in glucose and HbA1c levels in adults with DM2 using a large urban Emergency Department (ED) dataset.

They analyzed data from the Long Island Jewish ED (January 2022–October 2023). Inclusion criteria required an HbA1c of at least 6.5% or a secondary discharge diagnosis of DM2. The AUDIT-C scores were categorized, as no dose-dependent relationship was identified. Statistical analysis was performed using Statistical Package for the SPSS26.

The results showed that non-zero AUDIT-C scores were significantly linked to increased POCT-BG, estimated average glucose, and HbA1c. Linear regression indicated an R-value of 0.047 (P < 0.001) for POCT-BG in individuals with HbA1c ≥ 6.5%. Those with AUDIT-C scores ≥ 1 had higher mean POCT-BG (249.72 vs 226.48, t = 4.240, P < 0.001). Estimated average glucose had an R-value of 0.045 (P < 0.001) with a mean difference of 11.872 (t = 4.155, P < 0.001). For HbA1c, the R-value was 0.036 (P = 0.004), with higher levels in those with AUDIT-C ≥ 1 (8.265 vs 7.904, t = 2.844, P = 0.005). The impact was greater in African-American and Asian-American populations.

Investigators concluded that even moderate alcohol consumption was associated with high glucose and HbA1c levels in individuals with DM2, especially among African American and Asian American populations.

Source: intjem.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12245-025-00874-8