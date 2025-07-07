Aligned Conductive Magnetic Nanofibers with Directional Magnetic Field Stimulation Promotes Peripheral Nerve Regeneration.

Peripheral nerve injury is one of the most common disorders of the nervous system. Alternatives to autologous nerve transplantation have attracted significant interest among researchers. In this study, magnetic nanoparticles are integrated with oriented polycaprolactone (PCL) fibers, followed by the addition of a polypyrrole (Ppy) coating. Ppy-PCL/FeO, when combined with a static magnetic field, activates the superparamagnetic properties of the nanoparticles while ensuring conductivity, creating an environment conducive to nerve regeneration. The optimal intensity of the external magnetic field stimulation is assessed in vitro, and its effects on calcium influx and differentiation in rat RSC96 and PC12 cells, respectively, are examined. The superior efficacy of the integrated system in nerve regeneration is confirmed by histological and functional analyses in vivo. Exploration of the underlying molecular pathways using transcriptome sequencing shows that the regenerative system promotes the release of brain-derived neurotrophic factor and reduces the production of reactive oxygen species. This comprehensive approach not only demonstrates the efficacy of the system in promoting peripheral nerve regeneration but also lays the groundwork for elucidating the underlying mechanistic pathways involved.© 2025 The Author(s). Advanced Science published by Wiley‐VCH GmbH.

Author admin