Aligned Conductive Magnetic Nanofibers with Directional Magnetic Field Stimulation Promotes Peripheral Nerve Regeneration.

Jul 07, 2025

Experts: Zheyuan Fan,Wei Yu,Xinggui Wen,Xiangdong Ding,Xiang Li

  • Zheyuan Fan

    Department of Wound Repair Plastic and Reconstructive Microsurgery, China-Japan Union Hospital, Jilin University, Changchun, 130033, P. R. China.

    Wei Yu

    Department of Wound Repair Plastic and Reconstructive Microsurgery, China-Japan Union Hospital, Jilin University, Changchun, 130033, P. R. China.

    Xinggui Wen

    Department of Wound Repair Plastic and Reconstructive Microsurgery, China-Japan Union Hospital, Jilin University, Changchun, 130033, P. R. China.

    Xiangdong Ding

    Department of Wound Repair Plastic and Reconstructive Microsurgery, China-Japan Union Hospital, Jilin University, Changchun, 130033, P. R. China.

    Xiang Li

    MacDiarmid Institute, College of Chemistry, Jilin University, Changchun, 130012, P. R. China.

