SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Aligning Clinical & Patient Perspectives to Strengthen PsA Management

Mar 28, 2025

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Mease PJ, Husni ME, Siegel E, et al. What Matters in Psoriatic Arthritis: A Comparison of Patient and Clinician Perspectives. ACR Open Rheumatol. 2025;7(1):e11781. doi:10.1002/acr2.11781

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Philip Mease, MD

    Photo Credit: Rheumatology Education Group

    Clinical Professor
    University of Washington School of Medicine

     

    Dr. Mease has conducted research or been a consultant or speaker for AbbVie, Acelyrin, Amgen, Bristol Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly, Genascence, Inmagene, Janssen, Moonlake, Novartis, Pfizer, Takeda and UCB.

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement