Allergic rhinitis was associated with a wide range of sleep issues among young children, according to findings published in Annals of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology. Kurt Lushington, PhD, and colleagues analyzed the association between allergic diseases and sleep problems among 1,449 children aged 6-10 through questionnaires completed by their parents. Sleep and psychological distress scores were in the normal range. After controlling for co-existing allergic diseases, allergic rhinitis was associated with sleep routine difficulties, morning tiredness, night waking, sleep-disordered breathing, and restless sleep. Path analysis showed that the association between allergic disease and psychological distress was mediated through sleep problems, emphasizing the importance of evaluating sleep health in children with allergic disease, according to Dr. Lushington and colleagues.