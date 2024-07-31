Allergy-Related Psychological Distress Common

Psychological distress related to food allergies (FA) is common globally, according to a study published online in Allergy. The study assessed psychological distress and service use among adults, caregivers, and children with FA. The global survey included responses from 1,329 adults with FA and 1,907 caregivers of children with FA. According to the findings, 67.7% of adults and 77.2% of caregivers reported direct experience of psychological distress, while 51.6% of caregivers said their child had experienced FA-related psychological distress. Anxiety about having an allergic reaction was the most reported issue. Fewer than one in five had been assessed for FA-related psychological distress. Across countries, there were significant differences for levels of distress, screening for distress, seeing a mental health professional, and being diagnosed with an FA-related mental health disorder. The highest levels of distress were seen in the United Kingdom, Australia, and Brazil. Cost was the most reported barrier to seeing a mental health professional.

Author Rebecca Shover