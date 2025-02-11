SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Alleviating Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Pain

Feb 11, 2025

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Varatharajan A, et al. Outcomes of the minimally invasive lumbar decompression procedure to treat symptomatic lumbar spinal stenosis [abstract]. 6323. Presented at: 23rd Annual Pain Medicine Meeting; November 21-23, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada.

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement