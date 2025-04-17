Alleviating Urinary Tract Symptoms in BPH: Nutraceutical Shows Promise

Photo Credit: iStock.com/Olga Arkhipenko

Researchers found that a nutraceutical combining pollen extract and teupolioside effectively alleviated lower urinary tract symptoms in patients with BPH.

A nutraceutical combining pollen extract and teupolioside alleviated lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) safely and effectively in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), according to a study published online in Archivio Italiano di Urologia e Andrologia.

The product, Xipag (IDI Integratori Dietetici Italiani srl), is designed to target inflammation and reduce dihydrotestosterone production.

“As previously documented in the literature, the effectiveness of teupolioside in addressing prostatic hypertrophy and that of pollen extract in alleviating symptoms such as chronic pelvic pain and irritation are well established, making this product particularly promising for managing moderate LUTS,” Study author Mattia Lo Re, MD, of Careggi University Hospital, and coauthors noted.

Testing the Promise

The researchers conducted a single-center observational study assessing its effectiveness in improving urinary function and symptoms in men with mild to moderate LUTS.

Sixty patients with BPH were enrolled and received one tablet of Xipag daily for three months. Participants were evaluated at baseline, one month, and three months using three validated questionnaires: the International Prostate Symptom Score (IPSS), the Male Sexual Health Questionnaire-Ejaculatory Dysfunction Short Form, and the International Index of Erectile Function. Assessments included blood draws for prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels and uroflowmetry with post-void residual (PVR) measurement.

Significant Symptom Improvement

Of the 60 patients, 53 completed follow-up assessments. Statistically significant improvements in urinary symptoms were observed: Between baseline and month 3, IPSS scores decreased from 14 to 10, while IPSS QOL scores improved from 3 to 2. Although not statistically significant, objective urinary flow metrics showed favorable trends: maximum flow rate (Qmax) increased from 12 mL/s to 15 mL/s, and PVR volume declined from 50 mL to 35 mL. Sexual function and PSA levels remained largely stable throughout the study. No serious adverse events were reported.

“After 3 months of treatment, 44 patients (83.2%) expressed their willingness to continue. Three patients (5.7%) reported no signiﬁcant improvement in LUTS and expressed the desire to switch to another therapy,” the researchers wrote. Additionally, six patients (11.3%) with mild LUTS discontinued the product but remained open to future use if symptoms progressed.

“The size of our cohort enables a more robust analysis and provides valuable data to the limited existing literature on Xipag,” researchers concluded, “and contributes to the growing body of evidence supporting the use of nutraceuticals in managing BPH-related symptoms, particularly in cases where conventional therapies may lead to undesirable side effects.”