Social Card Image one
SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Alleviating Urinary Tract Symptoms in BPH: Nutraceutical Shows Promise

Apr 17, 2025

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Lo Re M, Pezzoli M, Cadenar A, et al. Discovering a new nutraceutical based on pollen extract and teupolioside: a prospective monocentric study evaluating its role in alleviating lower urinary tract symptoms in benign prostatic hyperplasia patients. Arch Ital Urol Androl. 2025;97(1):13412. doi:10.4081/aiua.2025.13412

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Mattia Lo Re, MD

    Photo Credit: ResearchGate

    Urology Unit
    Careggi University Hospital
    University of Florence

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement