The synuclein family consists of three neuronal proteins with distinct structural features: α-synuclein, β-synuclein, and γ-synuclein. α-synuclein is well-known for its role in the pathogenesis of Parkinson’s disease (PD) and other synucleinopathies such as dementia with Lewy bodies and multisystem atrophy. In terms of physiological activities and possible contribution to human disorders, the roles of β-synuclein and γ-synuclein were less well understood. α-synuclein has been intensively studied as a possible biomarker for synucleinopathies in both cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) and blood β-synuclein, whose CSF and blood levels appear to represent synaptic damage and neurodegeneration regardless of the presence of synucleinopathy, has recently received a lot of attention. For a study, researchers sought to offer an overview of the pathogenic roles of synucleins. Because γ-synuclein had received less attention in the field of synucleinopathy, and its pathophysiological implications were unclear, they concentrated on the interactions between α-synuclein and β-synuclein in Parkinson’s disease. They also examine the importance of α-synuclein and β-synuclein as prospective biomarkers for improving the diagnostic characterisation of synucleinopathies, emphasizing its potential use in clinical trials for disease-modifying treatments.

Reference:movementdisorders.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/mds.28941