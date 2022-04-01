Alpha Globin is expressed in resistance artery endothelial cells, where it inhibits endothelial nitric oxide transmission and promotes -adrenergic–mediated vasoconstriction. The copy number of the α-Globin gene (HBA) varies in persons of African origin and other groups throughout the world. Given nitric oxide’s protective impact in the kidney, researchers expected that HBA copy number would be linked to the risk of renal disease.

Community-dwelling From 2003 to 2007, Black Americans aged 45 were included in a nationwide longitudinal cohort. Droplet digital PCR was used to determine the copy number of HBA. Using modified Poisson multivariable regression, the prevalence ratio (PR) of CKD and the relative risk (RR) of incident decreased eGFR were estimated. Using Cox proportional hazards multivariable regression, the hazard ratio (HR) of incident ESKD was estimated.

The HBA copy number ranged from 2 to 6 among the 9,908 subjects. A one-copy increase in HBA was linked with a 14% higher frequency of CKD in analyses that controlled for demographic, clinical, and genetic risk variables (PR, 1.14; 95% CI, 1.07 to 1.21; P<0.0001). While HBA copy number was not linked with incident lower eGFR (RR, 1.06; 95% CI, 0.94 to 1.19; P=0.38), each extra copy of HBA increased the risk of incident ESKD by 32% (HR, 1.32; 95% CI, 1.09 to 1.61; P=0.005).

In a nationwide longitudinal cohort of Black Americans, increasing HBA copy number was related with a higher frequency of CKD and incidence of ESKD.

