SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Alterations in DNA methylation machinery in a rat model of osteoarthritis of the hip.

Jun 17, 2024

Experts: Yuya Kawarai,Junichi Nakamura,Shigeo Hagiwara,Miyako Suzuki-Narita,Kazuhide Inage,Seiji Ohtori

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Yuya Kawarai

    Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Graduate School of Medicine, Chiba University, 1- 8-1 Inohana, Chuo-ku, Chiba City, Chiba, 260-8677, Japan. yuyayuyayuuya@gmail.com.

    Junichi Nakamura

    Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Graduate School of Medicine, Chiba University, 1- 8-1 Inohana, Chuo-ku, Chiba City, Chiba, 260-8677, Japan.

    Shigeo Hagiwara

    Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Graduate School of Medicine, Chiba University, 1- 8-1 Inohana, Chuo-ku, Chiba City, Chiba, 260-8677, Japan.

    Miyako Suzuki-Narita

    Department of Bioenvironmental Medicine, Graduate School of Medicine, Chiba University, 1- 8-1 Inohana, Chuo-ku, Chiba City, Chiba, 260-8677, Japan.

    Kazuhide Inage

    Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Graduate School of Medicine, Chiba University, 1- 8-1 Inohana, Chuo-ku, Chiba City, Chiba, 260-8677, Japan.

    Seiji Ohtori

    Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Graduate School of Medicine, Chiba University, 1- 8-1 Inohana, Chuo-ku, Chiba City, Chiba, 260-8677, Japan.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement