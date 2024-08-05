SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Altered Serum Metabolites in Primary MF Present Opportunities for Antioxidant Therapy

Aug 05, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Mangione R, et al. Targeted metabolomics highlights dramatic antioxidant depletion, increased oxidative/nitrosative stress and altered purine and pyrimidine concentrations in serum of primary myelofibrosis patients. Antioxidants (Basel). 2024;13(4):490. Published 2024 Apr 19. doi:10.3390/antiox13040490

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Study Author
    Departmental Faculty of Medicine
    UniCamillus—Saint Camillus International University of Health and Medical Sciences
    Rome, Italy

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement