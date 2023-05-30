The following is a summary of “Duodenal inflammation in common variable immunodeficiency has altered transcriptional response to viruses,” published in the MARCH 2023 issue of Allergy & Immunology by Kaarbø, et al.

Duodenal inflammation is common in patients with common variable immunodeficiency (CVID), but the underlying mechanisms remain unclear. While gluten sensitivity has been suggested as a possible cause due to histologic similarities with celiac disease, little is known about the role of the duodenal microenvironment in the pathogenesis of CVID-related inflammation. For a study, researchers sought to investigate the transcriptional, proteomic, and microbial signatures of duodenal biopsy samples from CVID patients with and without inflammation, healthy controls, and untreated celiac disease patients to gain insights into the pathogenesis of CVID-related duodenal inflammation.

Snap-frozen duodenal biopsy samples from the study population were subjected to DNA, RNA, and protein isolation. In addition, RNA sequencing, mass spectrometry-based proteomics, and 16S ribosomal DNA sequencing were performed to investigate transcriptional regulation, protein expression, and bacterial composition, respectively.

CVID patients displayed distinct transcriptional regulation compared to healthy controls in response to lipopolysaccharide and cellular immune responses, independent of mucosal inflammation. However, CVID patients with duodenal inflammation exhibited altered transcription of genes involved in response to viral infections. Four proteins – DBNL, TRMT11, GCHFR, and IGHA2 – were differently regulated between CVID patients and healthy controls, independent of duodenal inflammation. Although CVID-related duodenal inflammation and celiac disease exhibited similar histology, significant differences were observed at the RNA and protein levels. Bacterial gut microbial signatures did not differ significantly between CVID, celiac disease, and healthy controls.

The findings suggested that altered duodenal epithelium function in CVID patients may be related to lipopolysaccharide and viral responses. Moreover, viral infections, rather than gluten sensitivity, may be involved in CVID-related duodenal inflammation.

Source: jacionline.org/article/S0091-6749(22)01335-5/fulltext