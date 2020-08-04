The physicians group wants to ’normalize mask wearing’

CHICAGO — The American Medical Association (AMA) has launched a social media campaign called #MaskUp to “normalize mask wearing in the fight against Covid-19 and to debunk myths associated with masks as physicians combat misinformation,” the physicians’ group wrote in a statement.

“COVID-19 respects no geographic, demographic or ideological boundaries, and unfortunately it shows no signs of going away any time soon,” said AMA President Susan R. Bailey, MD. “But there are simple steps we can all take to protect ourselves, our loved ones, and our communities. For starters, we urge everyone to #MaskUp! Make masks part of your daily wardrobe and regular routine. By wearing a cloth mask, practicing physical distancing, and regularly washing our hands, we can all prevent the spread of Covid-19.”

The AMA has a toolkit available for people to share over social media — YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. One of the YouTube videos is titled, “We ask you to take simple steps proven to stop the spread of Covid,” and another one is titled “I wear a mask for…”

The group is also making profile images available that people can post on their Facebook and Twitter accounts, as well as sample posts to share.

Candace Hoffmann, Managing Editor, BreakingMED™

