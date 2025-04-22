SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Ambient Scribe Technology Eases Documentation Burden for Clinicians

Apr 22, 2025

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Kevin B. Johnson, MD, MS

    Photo Credit: University of Pennsylvania

    Professor of Pediatrics, Biomedical Informatics and Science Communication
    University of Pennsylvania

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement