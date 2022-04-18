The present study aimed to assess whether high-risk American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA)-Physical Status was an independent risk factor for the development of surgical site infection (SSI) after infra-inguinal lower extremity bypass (LEB).

The ASA-Physical Status Classification System assesses the overall physical status preoperatively. ASA-Physical Status is associated with postoperative morbidity and mortality. However, limited data are available on how ASA-Physical Status Class affects the development of SSI after infra-inguinal LEB.

Patients who had undergone infra-inguinal LEB from January 1, 2015 to December 31, 2018, for obliterative arteriopathy or popliteal aneurysm at our university hospital were included. SSI risk factors were identified using multivariable logistic regression. The length of hospital stay, major limb events (MALE), major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE), and all-cause mortality were compared for patients with SSI versus those without SSI 3 months and 1- year of follow-up after the index surgery.

Among the 267 patients included, 30 (11.2%) developed SSI during the 3-month period and 32 (12%) at 1 year. ASA-Physical Status >=3 [odds ratio (OR): 3.7, 95% confidence interval CI) 1.5-11.1], emergency surgery (OR: 2.7, 95% CI 1.2-6.0), general anesthesia (OR: 2.8, 95% CI 1.3-6.1), and procedure performed by a junior surgeon (OR: 2.7, 95% CI 1.3-6.0) were independently associated with SSI. At 3 months and 1 year, SSI was significantly associated with MALE (including surgical wound debridement, subsequent thrombectomy, major amputation), length of hospital stay, and all-cause mortality.

The ASA-Physical Status should be considered in medical management when an infra-inguinal LEB is considered in frail patients, to prevent surgical complications.

Copyright (C) 2022 Wolters Kluwer Health, Inc. All rights reserved.